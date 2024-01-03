Christi’s Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors

In a bid to inspire and encourage, Christi, a renowned motivational speaker, recently graced Slippery Rock with her stirring words. Her speech, sharply directed towards college students and sorority members, empowers them to uphold higher standards for themselves. This visit is a part of her ongoing mission to inspire young women and forms a cornerstone of her speaking history on college campuses. This endeavour gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing her to interact with an astounding 30,000 to 40,000 women, predominantly via Zoom.

Nurturing New Ventures

Alongside her oratory pursuits, Christi is an entrepreneur who has dipped her fingers in several pies. One of her notable projects includes the renovation of a 200-year-old historic house in New Orleans, now poised to serve as an Airbnb. In addition, she co-owns a production company and is a proud partner in her daughter Chloe’s newly launched business venture, Elevate National Dance Competition. This initiative is a refreshing endeavor aiming to inject positivity and support within the competitive dance milieu, a quality they perceive to be currently deficient.

Chloe’s Academic Pursuits

Christi’s daughter, Chloe, is not only a budding entrepreneur but is also deeply invested in her academic pursuits. She is studying creative writing at Pepperdine University and is on the brink of graduation in the forthcoming three weeks. Post-graduation, Chloe and Christi will embark on a tour for Elevate, visiting a total of 12 cities, commencing at the end of January.

A Look Back at ‘Dance Moms’

Christi and Chloe’s journey is intricately interwoven with their experiences on the popular TV show, ‘Dance Moms.’ Christi acknowledged the show’s enduring popularity and its controversial nature, pondering on the impossibility of its creation in today’s cultural climate. She also opened up about her growth and the lessons learned from past mistakes. She dropped a hint about an upcoming ‘Dance Moms’ reunion, which she, unfortunately, won’t be attending due to commitments to another project. She also revealed that she will be hosting a new show for Lifetime, adding yet another feather to her multifaceted cap.