Christine Duque's New Book Illuminates Asian Women's Corporate Struggles and Triumphs

MANILA -- Filipina opera singer-turned-author Christine Duque has made waves with her debut book, "Walking in My Shoes: Shattering Glass Ceilings in Corporate America." Aiming to highlight the struggles and victories of Asian women in predominantly male corporate environments, Duque's narrative is both a call to action and a beacon of hope for future generations seeking to navigate and transform these spaces.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

In her recent interview, Duque passionately articulated her desire for corporate accountability and the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She challenges the corporate world to hire more women and encourages female executives to support one another. Her book is not just a personal account but also includes stories from other Asian women who have climbed the corporate ladder, breaking stereotypes and overcoming obstacles in pursuit of professional excellence.

A Journey of Perseverance and Empowerment

Advertisment

Duque shared insights into her writing process, revealing that the initial chapters of her book took a year to complete. Her dedication to crafting a message that resonates with and empowers the next generation is evident in her narrative. Duque's book is a tribute to the potential of Asian women to achieve high-ranking executive roles in Fortune 50 and Fortune 100 companies, despite the current lack of representation and the numerous barriers they face.

Advocating for Diversity and Inclusion

Beyond her book, Duque is an active participant in discussions on customer transformation, artificial intelligence, marketing technology, analytics, and sustainability. She is committed to advocating for diversity in the technology industry and the advancement of women and underrepresented minorities. Her work emphasizes the importance of challenging perceptions and creating opportunities for Asian women in America.

Christine Duque's "Walking in My Shoes" is more than just a book; it's a movement towards a more inclusive and equitable corporate America. By sharing her journey and those of others, she hopes to inspire not only current and future generations of Asian women but also to influence the dynamics of corporate leadership to embrace and celebrate diversity.