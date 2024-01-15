en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chlor-Alkali Market: A Growth Trajectory Amid Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Chlor-Alkali Market: A Growth Trajectory Amid Challenges

As a cornerstone of the chemical industry, the Chlor-Alkali Market—specializing in the production of essential chemicals like chlorine, caustic soda (sodium hydroxide), and hydrogen—is witnessing an impressive growth trajectory. These chemicals hold high importance across various sectors, including water treatment, pulp and paper, textiles, and the manufacture of other chemicals and plastics.

The Market’s Upswing

The market has been on an upward curve, propelled by the increased demand for soaps, detergents, and chemicals. Valued at USD 64.09 billion in 2022, it is projected to reach a staggering USD 93.97 billion by 2030. This represents a growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Driving Forces and Restraints

The global expansion of the chemical industry, the widespread usage of chlor-alkali products, and technological improvements are the primary driving forces of this market. However, the industry faces challenges in the form of environmental concerns and high energy consumption in production.

Market Segmentation and Regional Dominance

The Chlor-Alkali market is segmented by product type, production process, and application. Chlorine holds a significant share due to its diverse applications. The membrane cell process is dominant, favored for its energy efficiency and lower initial costs. In terms of applications, Ethylene Dichloride and PVC production take the lead. Regionally, the Asia Pacific, led by China, dominates consumption due to its booming construction industry. North America and Europe trail behind, with North America being a major exporter and Europe focusing on sustainability goals.

Technological Advancements and Key Players

Recent developments include the inauguration of a new chlorine production facility in Spain by Covestro and production capacity expansions by Tosoh Corporation. Key players in the market include Tata Chemicals Ltd, Olin Corporation, Axiall Corporation, and others. The popularity of membrane cell technology is surging owing to its lower environmental impact and cost-effectiveness, indicating a promising future for the Chlor-Alkali Market.

0
Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
53 seconds ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
Opening its doors from January 15th to 19th, 2024, the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland is set to engage luminaries from across the globe under a theme focused on ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The congregation of over 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1000 global companies intends to
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects
59 seconds ago
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects
Trade Deficit Narrows to $19.8 Billion: Implications and Insights
1 min ago
Trade Deficit Narrows to $19.8 Billion: Implications and Insights
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals
54 seconds ago
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals
New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers' Union Aslef
58 seconds ago
New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers' Union Aslef
Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs
58 seconds ago
Romualdez Calls for Investigation into Denial of Mandated Discounts to Seniors and PWDs
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
13 seconds
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
45 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
1 min
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
1 min
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
29 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app