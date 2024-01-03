en English
Business

Chinese Investments Under BRI Ignite Tech Revolution in Middle East

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Chinese Investments Under BRI Ignite Tech Revolution in Middle East

The Middle East is currently undergoing a technological revolution, courtesy of significant investments from Chinese tech firms under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Now in its 10th year, the BRI is breathing new life into the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, fostering modern cooperation in technological innovation, digitalization, and green energy.

Chinese Investments and the Tech Revolution

Chinese AI firms, notably SenseTime, are making considerable strides in Saudi Arabia, establishing AI labs and contributing robustly to the local AI-tech ecosystem. The impact of the BRI and Chinese investments extends beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia, with countries involved in the BRI witnessing a surge in investments across various sectors, including clean energy and 5G.

Green Development and the BRI

The BRI isn’t just about technology and digitalization. It also emphasizes green development. Chinese firms have been instrumental in green projects, such as a major wind power project in Laos, showcasing their commitment to sustainable development. These initiatives under the BRI align with international goals for sustainability and counterbalance Western hegemony.

The Future of the BRI

The trajectory of the BRI suggests that it will continue to be a significant force in global development, fostering cooperation, and shaping the future of international economic relationships. The Middle East, with its burgeoning tech sector, is set to reap the benefits of this initiative, as Chinese investments catalyze technological advancements across various sectors.

Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

