Chinese Copper Smelters Consider Joint Output Cut Amid Supply Shortages

Thirteen major copper smelters in China have proposed a 5% to 10% cut in planned output for this year, aiming to address supply challenges caused by tightening ore supplies and near-zero processing fees.

The proposal was put forward during a meeting of the Copper Smelters Purchasing Team (CSPT) in Shanghai, signaling a potential joint effort to stabilize the market.

Challenges Faced by Chinese Smelters

Chinese smelters are facing unprecedented challenges as treatment and refining charges plummeted to near-zero levels due to global supply setbacks and rapid capacity expansion in China. The collapse in processing fees has prompted discussions about production cuts and capacity controls, reflecting the urgent need for action to balance supply and demand in the copper market.

Uncertainty and Market Dynamics

Despite the proposal for output reduction, uncertainty remains regarding its full implementation. While term fees for concentrate remain profitable, provincial governments are hesitant to curtail local industries' contributions amid ambitious growth goals. Additionally, the setting of floor prices for treatment charges has become increasingly irrelevant, highlighting the evolving dynamics of the copper market.

Market Outlook and Price Trends

Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper anticipates copper prices to rise in the second half of the year, driven by potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and steady growth in consumption, particularly in renewable energy sectors. However, copper prices remain volatile, reflecting the delicate balance between supply constraints and increasing demand in the global market.