China Vows "Forceful" Measures to Revive Struggling Property Market

Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong reassured on Saturday that China is committed to implementing "forceful" and "orderly" measures to revitalize the weakened residential property market.

Addressing concerns about persistent weak demand and ongoing crises in the property sector, Ni emphasized the need for strategic interventions to stabilize the market.

Acknowledgment of Ongoing Challenges

Ni Hong acknowledged the series of crises that have plagued the Chinese property market since 2021, attributing them to a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers. The resulting liquidity crisis and subdued home-buying sentiment have led to defaults by major developers like China Evergrande Group and Country Garden. Additionally, numerous housing projects across the country remain unfinished, leaving buyers frustrated and demanding official intervention.

Focus on Bankruptcy and Restructuring

In addressing the challenges faced by the property sector, Ni Hong emphasized the importance of allowing some developers to undergo bankruptcy or restructuring processes in accordance with legal and market-based principles. This stance reflects a recognition of the need for structural adjustments within the industry to address underlying issues and restore stability.

Emphasis on "Housing for Living" Policy

Minister Ni reiterated China's stance that "housing is for living in, not for speculation" as the country formulates a new development model for the property sector.

This reaffirmation of the official policy underscores the government's commitment to curbing speculative activities in the housing market and ensuring that housing serves its primary purpose of meeting people's residential needs rather than being treated as a commodity for investment purposes.