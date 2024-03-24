China Implements Guidelines to Phase Out U.S. Microprocessors and Software

China has introduced procurement guidelines aimed at replacing U.S. microprocessors such as Intel, AMD, as well as Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software, with domestic alternatives.

Government agencies are required to prioritize "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems in their purchases.

Shift Towards Domestic Technology: China's Procurement Guidelines

China's recent procurement guidelines signal a strategic move to reduce reliance on U.S. technology, particularly microprocessors and software. The guidelines prioritize domestic options deemed "safe and reliable," aligning with efforts to bolster China's semiconductor industry and enhance technological independence.

Prioritizing Domestic Solutions in Procurement

Implications for U.S. Tech Companies and Semiconductor Policy

The implementation of these guidelines poses challenges for U.S. tech companies like Intel, AMD, and Microsoft, potentially impacting their market share in China. Meanwhile, China's push for domestic solutions aligns with broader efforts to boost semiconductor production and technological self-reliance.