Childwickbury Stud Acquires Taqaareed in Strategic Bid to Restore Glory

Childwickbury Stud, the renowned horse-breeding establishment, found its diamond in the rough at the Tattersalls February Sale, which kicked off on the 1st of February, 2024. The marquee attraction was Taqaareed, an 11-year-old mare, who commanded a price of 200,000 guineas. Bloodstock agent Jill Lamb made the purchase on behalf of Sally and Paul Flatt, with the objective of reviving the stud's former glory.

High Hopes for Taqaareed

Sired by Sea The Stars and a full sibling to the champion horse Taghrooda, Taqaareed was the exclusive focus of the Flatts' visit to the sale. She has already produced two winners and was expectant with a foal by Pinatubo at the time of the sale. Lamb spoke highly of Taqaareed's lineage and the potential of her upcoming offspring. Although the price exceeded their initial estimates, Lamb declared satisfaction with the acquisition, which aligns perfectly with the Flatts' strategic vision for the stud.

Restoring Childwickbury Stud's Glory

Childwickbury Stud, with its illustrious history, is currently under the stewardship of Christian Williams. His primary objective is to assemble a commercial broodmare band that will re-establish the stud's esteemed reputation. The addition of Taqaareed to the band is a significant step towards realizing this ambition.

A General Dip in the Market

Despite the notable transaction involving Taqaareed, the sale reflected a general downturn in the horse trade market. Compared to the previous year, there was a 21% reduction in the number of offerings, a substantial 38% decrease in turnover, and a 12% drop in the average price. On a slightly brighter note, the median price saw a minor increase. The Tattersalls February Sale is scheduled to conclude with its final session in the upcoming days.