Chicago Auto Show Spotlights Electric Vehicles as Tesla and Lucid Motors Make Debut

The McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago is once again playing host to the city's Auto Show, this time with a record number of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in attendance. Perhaps the most notable of these is Tesla, making its debut at the event alongside Lucid Motors. The focus on electric mobility is a highlight of the 10-day exhibition, which will feature nearly 1,000 vehicles spread across an expansive 750,000 square feet.

Electric Revolution on Display

The Chicago Auto Show is providing a platform for nine EV manufacturers to showcase their sustainable offerings. Potential buyers will have the opportunity to explore the electric car market, gaining insights into the performance, design, and technology of these vehicles. Tesla is set to present the redesigned Model 3 for 2024, its popular electric sedan. However, Rivian, another prominent EV manufacturer, had to withdraw its participation due to last-minute complications.

Attractions Beyond Electric

Despite the absence of Stellantis, a major automaker, the auto show is not short on attractions. It will feature three indoor test tracks and three outdoor 'ride-and-drives'. The Honda Motocompacto, a range of luxury supercars, and the Cadillac Escalade IQ will be among the highlights. Other noteworthy vehicles include the Ford Bronco Raptor and the latest developments of the Toyota 4Runner.

Extras Beyond Cars

In addition to the vehicular spectacle, the auto show offers a variety of unique attractions and discounts on special days. Improved public transportation options will ease access to McCormick Place. Furthermore, the Secretary of State booth will provide a range of services, including the application for REAL IDs, mandatory for domestic travel post-May 2025. The booth will also promote safe driving practices through a simulator and offer genealogy search services.