Chesterfield Companies We Are Spaces and Integrated Interest Expand: A Boost to the Local Economy

Two homegrown Chesterfield companies, We Are Spaces and Integrated Interest, are making headlines with their recent expansion into larger office spaces at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre. The Council-owned flagship development, opened in 2022, now boasts an impressive 85% occupancy rate.

We Are Spaces: Redefining Commercial Interiors

We Are Spaces, a leading commercial interior design and property solutions company, has found a new home in the Enterprise Centre's Grade A office space. Their expansion signifies not only their own success but also the burgeoning opportunities available for local businesses in Chesterfield.

Integrated Interest: Pioneers in Sales and Marketing Technology

Fellow Chesterfield native Integrated Interest, a sales and marketing technology firm, has likewise expanded its footprint within the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre. The company's growth is a testament to the thriving tech landscape in the region and the value of the centre's offerings.

Council's Investment Pays Off: A Boost to the Local Economy

Councillor Tricia Gilby, a strong advocate for local businesses, has lauded the expansion of We Are Spaces and Integrated Interest as a positive sign for the local economy. "These companies' successes are indicative of the potential for growth within our borough," she said. "The creation of new employment opportunities for our residents is a key aspect of our economic recovery plan following the pandemic."

The council's enterprise centres, including the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, have proven to be a valuable resource for local businesses. Not only do they provide essential services, but they also generate a small income that helps support the wider community.

As We Are Spaces and Integrated Interest continue to thrive in their new offices, their stories serve as an inspiring reminder of the possibilities that lie within the Chesterfield business landscape. Their expansions, coupled with the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre's growing reputation, are set to play a pivotal role in the region's ongoing economic resurgence.

In the grand tapestry of Chesterfield's economic development, the threads of We Are Spaces and Integrated Interest's success stories weave together a promising narrative of growth, innovation, and prosperity.