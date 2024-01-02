Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran’s Wife, Embarks on Entrepreneurial Venture with Babes In Armour

Cherry Seaborn, wife of renowned musician Ed Sheeran, has embarked on a new entrepreneurial voyage by launching her own business, Babes In Armour. The newly registered retail brand, a collaborative venture with her friend and costume designer Jemima Penny, is expected to carve a niche in the market with a product range comprising maternity clothes, lingerie, and toiletries.

A New Business Venture

The birth of this business venture traces its roots to the entrepreneurial spirit of Cherry Seaborn and her friend, Jemima Penny. The business is currently in the planning stages, with the finer details being diligently worked upon. Despite her husband’s fame, Seaborn has always fostered her own ambitions and interests, thus maintaining a distinct identity separate from her celebrity spouse. This new business venture serves as a testament to her drive and ambition.

Babes In Armour: The Offering

Babes In Armour is set to cater to a diverse product line, including maternity wear, toiletries, and lingerie. Having given birth to two daughters, Seaborn brings personal experience to the table, enhancing the potential of the brand’s maternity range. With a keen understanding of the market’s demands, the brand promises to offer quality products that cater to the needs of expecting and new mothers.

Unwavering Support Amid Speculations

Despite recent speculation around potential marital troubles, sparked by lyrics from Sheeran’s song ‘Punchline’ from his seventh studio album ‘Autumn Variations’, the couple has demonstrated their strong bond. A shared photo of the couple dining together, posted on Sheeran’s Instagram account in November, served to quell rumors and underscore their supportive relationship. Sheeran, who has reportedly accrued significant wealth over the years, stands firmly behind his wife’s new venture, prepared to provide financial backing if needed.