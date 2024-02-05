ChemoMetec Issues Correction to Previously Published Interim Report

In a recent turn of events, ChemoMetec, the global leader in instruments for cell counting and other measurements, has released a correction to its interim report for the first half of the 2023/24 fiscal year. The revision comes after errors were identified in the sales and operating results highlights contained in announcement no. 249.

Key Corrections

Following the rectification, the company's EBITDA for the second quarter fell by 36% to DKK 51.6 million, and the EBITDA margin was reduced to 48%, compared with the previously reported 63%. Furthermore, the EBITDA for the first half declined by 36% to DKK 93.1 million, with the EBITDA margin standing at 47%, in contrast to the earlier stated 60%.

Implications and Future Prospects

While the corrected figures indicate a significant drop in the EBITDA for both the second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year, ChemoMetec remains undeterred. The firm's CEO, Rasmus Kofoed, has reiterated the company's focus on expanding sales initiatives and planning a broader launch of their new XcytoMatic products.

ChemoMetec's Global Impact

Founded in 1997 and listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, ChemoMetec's product range is widely used across numerous industries. This includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and agriculture worldwide. Importantly, the company's client base features some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. This correction ensures stakeholders have access to accurate and reliable information about ChemoMetec's financial performance within the specified reporting period.