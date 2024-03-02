Chemfab Alkalis Ltd to Triple PVCO Pipe Production; Aims for Expansion Amid Favorable Market

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (CCAL), renowned for its manufacture of basic inorganic chemicals and Oriented PVC (PVCO) pipes, is set to significantly increase its production capabilities. With a strategic investment of ₹74 crore, the company plans to triple the production capacity of PVCO pipes at its Sri City facility from the current 20 tonnes per day to 65 tonnes per day. This expansion underscores CCAL's ambitious growth plans and its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for PVCO pipes across various sectors.

Strategic Expansion and Timeline

CCAL's expansion strategy involves the phased addition of production lines at its Sri City plant. Presently operating with two production lines, the company announced plans to increase this number to seven. "We will be commissioning our third production line by May and the fourth production line by July. Further three production lines are planned to be added during FY26," disclosed a company official. This expansion not only reflects CCAL's robust response to market demands but also its foresight in scaling operations efficiently.

Market Acceptance and Future Endeavors

Despite encountering initial challenges owing to the pandemic, CCAL has successfully established product acceptance among State Water Boards in numerous states. Chairman Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao highlighted, "As a result, PVCO pipes have been included in various projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and other state Government projects. Our persistent efforts are underway to expand the number of states in the coming year." Furthermore, Rao addressed the PVC resin prices, noting a sharp correction during the year that brought prices back to pre-COVID levels, with a favorable price outlook in the short to medium term.

Broader Expansion Plans

In addition to enhancing the PVCO pipeline, CCAL is also focusing on expanding its Chlor-Alkali capacity at Puducherry from 155 TPD to 180 TPD. This refurbishment and expansion effort is expected to be completed by June, marking another significant milestone in CCAL's growth trajectory. Such strategic expansions are indicative of CCAL's commitment to not only bolstering its product offerings but also to strengthening its position in the market.

The expansions at Chemfab Alkalis Ltd underscore the company's proactive approach in capturing market opportunities and its dedication to innovation and quality. As CCAL embarks on these ambitious projects, the industry watches eagerly, anticipating the broader implications for the market and stakeholders alike. The company's strategic investments and expansion plans are poised to set new standards in the industry, potentially influencing market dynamics and competitive landscapes.