Charles Lazarus's Legacy: From Toys R Us Birth to Bankruptcy and Beyond

In 1948, Charles Lazarus embarked on a retail revolution by opening Children's Bargain Town in Washington, D.C., shortly after his return from the Second World War. This move capitalized on the post-war baby boom, eventually leading to the creation of the iconic Toys R Us in 1957, in Rockville, Maryland. Lazarus's foresight in adding toys to his product line and launching other related stores marked the inception of the big-box store concept, setting a new standard in retail.

Advertisment

Expansion and Iconic Status

Through the eighties and nineties, Toys R Us became a household name, synonymous with childhood joy. The brand's cartoon giraffe mascot and memorable jingle, "I don't want to grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid!" became instantly recognizable. Toys R Us's widespread expansion across shopping plazas in the United States epitomized the peak of retail innovation and consumer culture during this era.

Financial Struggles and Bankruptcy

Advertisment

However, the early two-thousands brought significant challenges for Toys R Us as it struggled to compete with discount chains like Walmart and adapt to the rise of e-commerce giants such as Amazon. The acquisition by private-equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital in 2005, burdening the company with billions in debt, marked the beginning of its financial woes. This, coupled with an annual interest payment of $400 million, left Toys R Us vulnerable, eventually leading to its bankruptcy filing in September 2017, a move that resulted in over thirty thousand job losses.

Worker Activism and the Future of Retail

Following the bankruptcy, Toys R Us workers, supported by organizations like Rise Up Retail and the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, staged protests demanding severance pay, drawing attention from public figures like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Their efforts highlighted the detrimental impact of private equity on retail workers and ignited a broader conversation on corporate responsibility. The campaign's partial success in securing a $20 million severance fund from K.K.R. and Bain sets a precedent for future retail industry activism, with similar efforts underway concerning the Sears bankruptcy.

The story of Toys R Us, from its inception to bankruptcy, encapsulates the evolving landscape of American retail and the growing awareness and activism surrounding workers' rights in the face of corporate restructuring. Charles Lazarus's legacy, while marked by innovation and expansion, ultimately underscores the complex dynamics between business practices, market forces, and the human cost of retail's transformation.