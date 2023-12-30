en English
Business

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Retailers across the Channel Islands have observed a significant shift in shopping trends during the festive season, with a notable rise in the number of Islanders opting for local brick-and-mortar shopping over online purchases. This trend, distinct from the global surge in online shopping, has contributed positively to the local economy and mirrors the Islanders’ inclination towards sustainable consumer choices and personal interactions.

A Jump in Post-Christmas Sales

Interestingly, the shift towards local shopping became particularly evident in the post-Christmas sales. High streets in the Channel Islands experienced a surge of shoppers starting December 27, a day later than the traditional Boxing Day sales in the UK. The trend, which saw a 3.1% year-on-year rise in consumer spending, indicates a clear preference for in-person experiences and interactions over their virtual counterparts.

Local Shopping: A Sustainable and Personal Choice

Retailers in Jersey, including prominent stores such as Voisins Store and Mad Hatter, observed that customers are seeking a more personal shopping experience. Simultaneously, they are also motivated by environmental concerns to support local businesses. This shift towards local shopping is seen as a testament to Islanders’ commitment towards sustainable consumer choices, personal interaction, and the local economy.

The Call for Continued Local Support

In Guernsey, the trend was similarly recognized. The retailers emphasized the importance of continued local support to sustain the island’s economy. The managing director of Ray & Scott in Guernsey highlighted the often-overlooked costs of off-island shopping and encouraged Islanders to shop on the island to contribute to the local coffers. This call to action for sustaining local commerce comes amidst a broader recognition of individuals by King Charles III for various contributions.

Business Europe
