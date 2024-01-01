en English
Business

Channel Islands See Shift Towards Local Shopping During Festive Season

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Channel Islands See Shift Towards Local Shopping During Festive Season

As the festive season wrapped up, retailers across the Channel Islands noticed a significant shift in consumer behavior. More Islanders chose to shop locally rather than online, a trend that became particularly noticeable in the post-Christmas sales, which began on December 27. This move in shopping habits is a deviation from the UK’s traditional Boxing Day sales.

Reclaiming the Shopping Experience

Liam Harford, the Store Manager of Voisins in Jersey, shed light on this change, attributing it to the allure of the shopping experience and the value of personal interaction. He believes these factors have significantly contributed to the increased footfall in local stores during the season. In a similar vein, Amy Romaine, the manager of the Mad Hatter shop, suggested that growing environmental concerns have also played a role in encouraging local shopping.

Backing Local Businesses

Guernsey retailers echoed this positive shift towards supporting local businesses. Martin Search, the Managing Director of Ray & Scott, stressed the importance of shopping locally. He emphasized that while prices might sometimes appear higher, the hidden costs of shopping abroad are often overlooked. These include the lack of contribution to the local economy, which is vital for its health and growth.

The retailers collectively called on Islanders to continue supporting local businesses into the New Year. They emphasized the importance of sustaining the local economy and the role each individual can play in this effort.

A Royal Recognition

On another note, several individuals, including Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb, received official recognition from King Charles III. The reasons or context for their acknowledgment were not specified in the report.

Business
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

