Channel Islands See Shift Towards Local Shopping During Festive Season

As the festive season wrapped up, retailers across the Channel Islands noticed a significant shift in consumer behavior. More Islanders chose to shop locally rather than online, a trend that became particularly noticeable in the post-Christmas sales, which began on December 27. This move in shopping habits is a deviation from the UK’s traditional Boxing Day sales.

Reclaiming the Shopping Experience

Liam Harford, the Store Manager of Voisins in Jersey, shed light on this change, attributing it to the allure of the shopping experience and the value of personal interaction. He believes these factors have significantly contributed to the increased footfall in local stores during the season. In a similar vein, Amy Romaine, the manager of the Mad Hatter shop, suggested that growing environmental concerns have also played a role in encouraging local shopping.

Backing Local Businesses

Guernsey retailers echoed this positive shift towards supporting local businesses. Martin Search, the Managing Director of Ray & Scott, stressed the importance of shopping locally. He emphasized that while prices might sometimes appear higher, the hidden costs of shopping abroad are often overlooked. These include the lack of contribution to the local economy, which is vital for its health and growth.

The retailers collectively called on Islanders to continue supporting local businesses into the New Year. They emphasized the importance of sustaining the local economy and the role each individual can play in this effort.

A Royal Recognition

On another note, several individuals, including Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb, received official recognition from King Charles III. The reasons or context for their acknowledgment were not specified in the report.