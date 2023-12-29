en English
Business

Channel Islands Retailers Celebrate Local Shopping Surge during Festive Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:13 am EST
Channel Islands Retailers Celebrate Local Shopping Surge during Festive Season

Retailers in the Channel Islands have praised the local community for a heartening trend this festive season – a marked preference for local, brick-and-mortar shopping over online alternatives. This paradigm shift towards tangible shopping experiences and personal interactions has given a significant boost to the local economy, an encouraging development amidst an economic climate fraught with uncertainties.

The Power of Local Shopping

In Jersey, the shift towards local shopping has been pronounced. Liam Harford, the Store Manager of Voisins, highlighted the craving of customers for a tangible shopping experience and personal interaction. He emphasized on the rejuvenation of the high-streets, with locals choosing traditional shopping over the dominant online culture.

Amy Romaine, the Manager of the Mad Hatter Shop, added another dimension to this shift. She pointed out that environmental concerns have also played a significant role in shoppers’ decisions to support local businesses. The local shopping trend, thus, reflects not just a preference for physical interaction, but also a growing consciousness about sustainable consumer choices.

The Guernsey Perspective

Guernsey has observed similar trends. Martin Search, the Managing Director of Ray & Scott, emphasized the importance of local shopping for the island’s financial well-being. Despite the perception that local prices may be higher, he pointed out that there are hidden costs associated with shopping off-island. This realization among consumers seems to have played a role in their decision to support local businesses.

The Storm Gerrit Aftermath

Adding to the challenges faced by the islands, Storm Gerrit led to the cancellation of several cross-channel services by Condor Ferries. However, despite the disruptions, the local community’s commitment to support its businesses has remained unswerving. This resilience and adaptability of the islanders have been a silver lining in the storm clouds, and are expected to continue bolstering the local economies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

