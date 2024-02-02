Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC Buys Sonic Drive-In Property in North Canton for $1.32 Million

The Sonic Drive-In property in North Canton, Ohio, has found a new owner in Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC, an investment firm based in Dallas. The property, located at 2213 E Maple St NW, was purchased for a sum of $1.32 million. The transaction was officially recorded with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

A Streak of Real Estate Transactions

The sale of the Sonic Drive-In property is merely a part of a larger string of real estate transactions across various Ohio locations. This includes Bethlehem Township, Canal Fulton, Canton Township, Lake Township, Lawrence Township, Lexington Township, Marlboro Township, Massillon, Nimishillen Township, North Canton, Osnaburg Township, Pike Township, Sandy Township, and Washington Township.

Diverse Properties Changing Hands

The real estate transfers encompass sales of residential and commercial properties, land parcels, and trust properties. The prices of these properties exhibit a broad range, from as low as $6,400 to as high as $1,012,030. This reflects the diverse nature of real estate transactions in the region, with properties of various types and values changing hands.

Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC: A New Player

With this recent acquisition, Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC establishes a presence in the Ohio real estate market. The investment firm's purchase of the Sonic Drive-In property in North Canton marks a significant step in their expansion strategy.