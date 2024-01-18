en English
Business

Chaarat’s Karator Prospect Boosts Gold Potential, Extends Tulkubash Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Chaarat’s Karator Prospect Boosts Gold Potential, Extends Tulkubash Project

Gold mining firm Chaarat has unveiled a fresh Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Karator prospect, situated just 2 kilometers away from its Tulkubash gold project in Kyrgyzstan. The newly discovered Karator site is estimated to host 207,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.96 grams per tonne (g/t). On top of this, there’s potential for an additional 5-10 million tonnes of oxide gold material at grades between 0.8 and 0.9 g/t, pending further exploration and resource definition to upgrade.

Extending Tulkubash Project’s Lifespan

The company’s strategy involves integrating production from Karator and other nearby deposits to extend the lifespan of the Tulkubash project from its current six years to a target range of 10-15 years. This plan will see Chaarat push for further drilling at Karator to expand the resource. Alongside this, a comprehensive technical assessment will be undertaken, encompassing metallurgical, geotechnical, and hydrogeological testing.

New Feasibility Study in the Offing

As a part of Chaarat’s next steps, a new Feasibility Study (FS) report with JORC compliant reserves will be finalized. This study will provide a roadmap for the company’s future operations and give investors a clearer picture of the project’s potential.

Tulkubash: A Major Gold Operation

David Mackenzie, the chief financial officer of Chaarat, underlined the importance of the Tulkubash project, the company’s most advanced project to date. The project is expected to transition into the construction phase in the first half of 2024, subject to financing. Mackenzie highlighted that Tulkubash alone will be a significant gold operation with an annual production of 95,000 ounces of gold. The development of Karator as a satellite operation will further enhance the project’s economics, while minimizing technical and execution risks. This is due to the fact that it will employ similar mining and processing methods as those planned for Tulkubash.

Business Kyrgyzstan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

