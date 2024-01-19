CFS Enhances Fleet, Jeld-Wen Wins FORS Silver Accreditation & Targa Telematics Acquires Earnix Telematics

Cranleigh Freight Services (CFS) has further reinforced its logistical prowess by adding three Krone Profi Liner curtainsiders to its fleet. The robust and reliable Profi Liners, with their pre-galvanised components, stronger external beams, and offset curtain rollers, are engineered for smooth operation. The purchase aims to meet the escalating demand for CFS's UK and European general haulage operations, following their prior acquisition of two Krone Dry Liners for their events division.

Jeld-Wen Earns FORS Silver Accreditation

Jeld-Wen's transport office in Sheffield has clinched the FORS Silver accreditation, reflecting their commitment to improving road safety, environmental performance, and operational efficiency. This accreditation, awarded to organisations that adhere to rigorous standards in vehicle safety, marks Jeld-Wen's continuous endeavour to enhance daily operations in synergy with their long-term haulier, Bothams.

In a significant industry move, Targa Telematics has taken over Earnix's telematics business, including its Drive-it unit, which specialises in driver behaviour analysis using AI and machine learning. This acquisition has led to the birth of Targa Drive, a telematics solution designed for insurance markets that offers personalised services. Nicola De Mattia, Targa Telematics CEO, lauded the company's commitment to investing in innovative businesses to bolster its position in the insurance market.

Southampton City Council Introduces New Fleet of Faun Zoeller Micro HG Refuse Vehicles

Southampton City Council has launched a new fleet of Faun Zoeller Micro HG refuse vehicles. Compact, versatile, and efficient, these refuse vehicles are a first-of-its-kind in the UK, specifically designed for waste collection in public spaces. The procurement was made through the TPPL framework.

Staying true to its commitment to meeting diverse operational needs, Acklea has introduced new lightweight options for its 7.2t traffic management vehicles. These include a 500kg tail lift and a plastic LP13 light arrow board, both available through Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.