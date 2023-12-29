CFAO Motors Shifts to Foreign Currency Pricing Amid Market Fluctuations

Kenya’s leading automobile distributor, CFAO Motors Kenya Limited, has undertaken a novel pricing strategy in the face of fluctuating market conditions.

To mitigate the effects of erratic price changes disrupting the auto industry and causing a decline in sales volumes, the company has begun pricing its vehicles partially in foreign currency.

Averting Disruptions in the Auto Industry

In the auto industry, price stability is paramount. Any unexpected variation can lead to significant disruptions, impacting consumer confidence and overall sales volumes. CFAO Motors’ decision to incorporate foreign currency into its pricing strategy is an innovative attempt to circumvent these challenges.

The move is designed to instill a degree of predictability and stability into the pricing process, amidst the ongoing fluctuations.

