Ceylinco Life's 2022 Annual Report Wins Multiple Accolades for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Ceylinco Life's 2022 Annual Report stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to transparency and adherence to international standards in corporate reporting. The report has triumphed both regionally and locally in Sri Lanka, winning multiple accolades for excellence in financial reporting.

Regional and Local Recognition

The report clinched the joint Gold Award at the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Awards held in New Delhi, a prestigious event that recognizes corporate reporting excellence in the South Asian region. Besides, it secured the Silver Award in the Life Insurance category at the CA Sri Lanka 'TAGS' Awards, an event that celebrates the best in financial reporting in Sri Lanka.

Award-Winning Integrated Reporting

In addition to these, the report was spotlighted among the '10 Best Integrated Reports' at the Certified Management Accountants (CMA) awards in 2023. This distinction highlights Ceylinco Life's innovative approach to integrated reporting that offers a comprehensive view of the company's operations, financial performance, and impacts on environment and society.

Ceylinco Life's Legacy of Excellence

It's not the first time Ceylinco Life has been in the limelight for its commitment to excellence. Over half of its 35-year existence, the company has been a leading life insurer in Sri Lanka. It has consistently received recognitions, including being named 'Best Life Insurer in Sri Lanka' for nine years, 'Peoples Life Insurance Service Provider of the Year' for 17 consecutive years, and one of the 10 Most Admired Companies in Sri Lanka in 2023. The company has also been ranked the 'Most Valuable Insurance Brand in Sri Lanka' and certified as a 'Great Workplace' in the country. These recognitions underscore the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to delivering superior value to its stakeholders.