CES 2024: ‘Worst in Show’ Awards Highlight Tech with Adverse Impacts

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, a spectacle of innovation, also bore witness to the unveiling of the ‘Worst in Show’ awards. A group of independent consumer and privacy advocates initiated these awards to spotlight products with potential adverse impacts on safety, privacy, and the environment. The aim was to unearth the less apparent downsides of bleeding-edge technology.

BMW: A Double Whammy

The German automaker, BMW, faced criticism on two fronts. Its partnership with Amazon’s Alexa was flagged as a potential enabler of domestic abuse, allowing car tracking and control. Critics argued that this partnership crossed privacy boundaries, hinting at a future where technology could be misused for control and surveillance. Additionally, BMW’s augmented-reality driving glasses were denounced as a potential distraction, raising concerns over the safety of motorists and pedestrians. Critics warned of an ad-cluttered view, compromising the driver’s focus.

Sennheiser: Disposable Tech Dilemma

Renowned audio product manufacturer, Sennheiser, was called out for its new earbuds. These earbuds, made disposable due to non-replaceable batteries, contradicted the company’s reputation for durable products. This move towards disposable tech by a reputed company sparked environmental concerns, highlighting the need for sustainable solutions in technology.

Instacart & Ecovacs: AI and Privacy Concerns

Instacart’s AI-powered shopping carts featuring video ads were criticized for promoting unhealthy food choices and adding stress to the shopping experience. Ecovacs’ robotic vacuum, equipped with multiple surveillance technologies sans encryption, was tagged as a cybersecurity risk. Both these cases brought to the fore the privacy implications of AI in everyday products.

Revolution Cooking: Environmental Impact

Revolution Cooking’s ‘macrowave,’ an internet-connected combination of a microwave and convection oven, was lambasted for its environmental impact. Critics argued that this product would prompt consumers to discard functional appliances for a short-lived, resource-intensive alternative, thus exacerbating environmental concerns.

The ‘Worst in Show’ judges, including representatives from Consumer Reports, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and iFixit, made a significant effort to highlight potential harm posed by these innovative but potentially harmful tech products. This initiative serves as a reminder that technology, while transformative, must be developed and used responsibly, with the broader implications carefully considered.