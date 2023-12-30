en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CES 2024: Unveiling Future Tech Trends and Innovations

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:20 am EST
CES 2024: Unveiling Future Tech Trends and Innovations

The annual consumer electronics show, CES 2024, is all set to unfurl in Las Vegas from January 9-12, with pivotal events commencing as early as January 7. The expo, known for its cutting-edge technology displays, is predicted to spotlight several emerging trends this year, building upon last year’s focus on accessibility and health-related devices.

Clean Energy Technologies Take Center Stage

As the world grapples with escalating energy costs and concerns over grid reliability, the spotlight at CES 2024 is expected to shine brightly on clean energy technologies. Leading the charge are consumer-oriented solar panel systems, leaning more towards plug-and-play setups and moving away from professional installations. The surge in clean energy technologies signals an impending revolution in the way we harness and consume energy.

Advancements in Audio Technology

Another area of focus at the upcoming CES is audio technology, specifically MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) earbud drivers. California-based xMEMS is leading this innovative frontier with its Cypress model, which boasts enhanced bass and improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities. However, the mass production of these advanced components is not expected until the end of 2024.

Wi-Fi 7 Technology and AI PCs

Wi-Fi 7 technology, promising significantly faster speeds and superior features, is also predicted to garner attention at CES 2024. However, the full potential of this technology will hinge on the availability of compatible devices and routers, along with a robust internet connection. The term ‘AI PC’ is also likely to dominate conversations, as tech giants Intel and AMD are focusing on chips integrated with Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to efficiently manage AI tasks. This major leap could herald a new era in software capabilities for industry behemoths like Microsoft and Adobe.

AI Innovations in Aviation and Heavy Machinery

Among the myriad of innovations, CES 2024 will showcase how AI is reshaping various industries. The Goodyear Blimp, a high-tech marvel leveraging AI, will redefine its role in modern times with an AI-powered navigation system, advanced surveillance capabilities, live streaming and broadcasting. The blimp’s transformation illustrates the colossal potential of AI in aviation and advertising. Caterpillar, the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, will also reveal two innovative electric machines, underscoring its focus on electric machines and energy solutions.

0
Business Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shifting Tides in Ghana's African Wax Print Market Amid Economic Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Marelise Niemann to Unveil Four Momento Grenaches in 2024: Anticipation Brews in the Wine World

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Surges and Comebacks for the Stock Market

By Rizwan Shah

Fidelity Investments' Guide to Retirement Savings: Age-Specific Benchmarks and Strategies

By Ebenezer Mensah

KPIEnergy Rewards Shareholders with 2:1 Bonus Issue ...
@Business · 16 mins
KPIEnergy Rewards Shareholders with 2:1 Bonus Issue ...
heart comment 0
Crush Dynamics Secures $2M Funding for Sugar Reduction Project

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Crush Dynamics Secures $2M Funding for Sugar Reduction Project
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Bets Reshape Corporate Transparency Landscape

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Bets Reshape Corporate Transparency Landscape
End of an Era: EY Survey Reveals Decline in Fully Remote Work

By BNN Correspondents

End of an Era: EY Survey Reveals Decline in Fully Remote Work
Mastering Cash Flow Management: The Key to Personal Finance and Business Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering Cash Flow Management: The Key to Personal Finance and Business Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajasthan Set for Cabinet Expansion: BJP's Strategic Power Consolidation
3 mins
Rajasthan Set for Cabinet Expansion: BJP's Strategic Power Consolidation
Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy
4 mins
Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy
Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders
5 mins
Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters
6 mins
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters
IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football
7 mins
IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football
Healthcare Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region Amidst Unrest
8 mins
Healthcare Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region Amidst Unrest
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
9 mins
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
Postponement of Turkish Super Cup Final Triggers International Controversy
9 mins
Postponement of Turkish Super Cup Final Triggers International Controversy
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
10 mins
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Global Research in 2023: A Year of Challenges and the Road Ahead
7 hours
Global Research in 2023: A Year of Challenges and the Road Ahead

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app