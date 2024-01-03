en English
Business

Cerebras Systems Appoints Shirley Li as New General Counsel Amid Global Expansion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Cerebras Systems Appoints Shirley Li as New General Counsel Amid Global Expansion

In an important development, Shirley Li has been appointed as the new General Counsel for Cerebras Systems. A leader in generative AI acceleration, Cerebras is witnessing substantial international growth and has recently wrapped up a year of remarkable expansion. The company has made significant strides in its domain, partnering with G42 to build the world’s largest AI supercomputer network, Condor Galaxy, and releasing influential AI models and datasets, such as Jais 13B, Jais30B, and the SlimPajama dataset.

Li’s Background and Expertise

Li’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Cerebras, and her extensive legal experience in the technology sector will be invaluable. She will be reporting directly to the CEO, Andrew Feldman. Li’s career features several prominent roles, including her previous position as Chief Legal and People Officer at Snapdocs, Inc., and holding significant legal responsibilities at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Li’s academic credentials are also impressive, boasting a J.D. from Harvard and a B.S. and M.Eng. from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science.

Cerebras’ Ambitious Path

As Cerebras continues to expand its footprint globally, Li’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining strong legal oversight. The company’s products and solutions, such as the CS-2 system powered by the WSE-2 processor, are designed to simplify the training of large AI models. They offer both cloud and on-premises options, reflecting the flexibility and adaptability that Cerebras brings to the AI market.

Future Implications

The appointment of Li is expected to further cement Cerebras’ position in the AI industry. With its rapid growth, ambitious projects, and now, a strong legal backbone, the company is well-positioned to continue its innovative contributions to the AI field and set new industry standards.

Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

