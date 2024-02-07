Central States Unveils Durable and Aesthetic Steel Board and Batten Siding

Central States, a leading manufacturer in the construction industry, has unveiled a revolutionary steel-manufactured board and batten siding. Announced on February 6, this innovative product is designed to offer a perfect blend of durability and aesthetic appeal for both residential and light commercial structures. The siding brings the classic appeal of traditional siding and fuses it with the resilience of steel's strength, offering clients a product that is expected to last a lifetime.

Advertisment

A New Benchmark in Siding

The steel board and batten siding comes in 15 painted and three woodgrain finishes, offering a diverse range to cater to a wide array of architectural styles and preferences. The product has been praised by industry experts for its ease of installation and endurance. Jonathan Bucher, VP at Stoneburner Inc., commended the product, citing its longevity and ease of installation as standout features.

An Alternative to Traditional Siding Materials

Advertisment

The introduction of the steel board and batten siding is seen as a game-changer in the realm of building materials. Traditional siding materials such as wood, fiber cement, and vinyl often grapple with issues like mold, rot, and limited weather resistance. The new product stands out as a cost-effective and durable alternative, eliminating these common issues while offering a visually appealing finish.

Additional Features and Benefits

Central States emphasizes the product's environmental friendliness and recyclability. The company also highlights the siding's heat dissipation qualities, which contribute to cooler building interiors, thereby enhancing energy efficiency. The siding is available in custom lengths up to 30 feet and widths up to 25.25 inches, crafted from 26-gauge steel. Additionally, it comes with a lifetime paint warranty and a 20-year warranty for woodgrain options.

The steel board and batten siding is targeted towards modern farmhouse and industrial chic design trends. As of now, it is available for sale in a number of Eastern and Southern U.S. states, setting a new standard in the construction industry while catering to contemporary architectural trends.