Centier Bank Elevates Dakita L. Jones to VP of Community Relations, Bolsters Philanthropic Mission

Centier Bank's commitment to community service and philanthropy takes a significant leap forward with the promotion of Dakita L. Jones to Vice President of Community Relations. Michael E. Schrage, the bank's CEO and Chairman, announced the elevation, highlighting Jones's two-decade journey from a bank teller to a pivotal leadership role within the organization. Jones, with her extensive experience in business development, leadership, and philanthropy, now oversees the bank's philanthropic division, Centier Gives, and is poised to enhance its impact on local communities through strategic philanthropic practices, corporate giving, and volunteerism.

From Teller to Vice President: A Journey of Dedication

Dakita L. Jones's career at Centier Bank began in 2003 as a teller, quickly advancing to assistant branch manager by 2004. Her leadership abilities shone through as she took on the role of Branch Manager at Centier's Midtown Gary branch in 2008, later transferring to manage the Downtown Gary branch in 2015. In 2022, she was named Manager of Community Relations, a role that served as a precursor to her recent promotion. Jones's academic background, including degrees from Purdue University and Indiana Wesleyan University, coupled with her extensive experience in community service, positions her uniquely to lead the bank's philanthropic efforts.

A Vision for Community Engagement

Jones's vision for her role is clear: fostering care within the community through service and leadership. She emphasizes the importance of service to others as a core part of her identity and is committed to guiding a team of servant leaders at Centier. Her role involves developing the department's philanthropic practices, enhancing corporate giving, promoting financial education, encouraging volunteerism, and leading Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) initiatives. Jones's leadership is expected to strengthen the liaison between Centier Gives and the various organizations that form the backbone of local communities.

Centier's Commitment to Service

Centier Bank, under the stewardship of leaders like Jones, continues to underscore its mission of service to the community. Jones's promotion is more than a personal achievement; it represents the bank's ongoing dedication to making a tangible difference in the communities it serves. With a track record of fostering care and service, Centier Bank, through initiatives led by Jones, is set to expand its philanthropic footprint, reinforcing its role as a community pillar.

This strategic move by Centier Bank not only celebrates the achievements and potential of Dakita L. Jones but also reaffirms the bank's commitment to community service and philanthropy. Jones's journey from a teller to a vice president mirrors the bank's ethos of recognizing talent and nurturing leadership that is deeply rooted in the service of others. As Jones takes on her new role, the community can look forward to enhanced support and initiatives that embody the spirit of giving back, ensuring that the mission of service continues to be an integral part of Centier Bank's legacy.