Centamin Excels in 2023: AISC Guidance Surpassed, Higher Gold Production Forecast for 2024

Centamin, a gold production stalwart, unveiled its unaudited quarterly report for Q4 2023, revealing a performance that CEO Martin Horgan described as 'excellent'. Notably, the company met its production guidance for the third year running and exceeded the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) guidance. The company is optimally positioned to capitalize on the robust gold price environment as it rounds off its capital expenditure reinvestment program and integrates the Sukari Gold Mine into the Egyptian national grid.

Impressive Safety and Financial Performance

The report detailed a 67% surge in the total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) compared to 2022, and no lost time injuries (LTI) in Q4 across all assets. In terms of financial metrics, Centamin produced 450,058 ounces of gold in 2023, amassing an annual revenue of $892 million at an average realized gold price of $1,948 per ounce sold. The annual cash costs clocked in at $895 per ounce produced, resting in the lower half of the guidance range, and the AISC was $1,220 per ounce, undercutting the guidance by $30. The year's capital expenditure was $204 million, significantly lower than the projected $272 million, thanks to a series of savings and deferrals.

Reserves and Production on the Upswing

Centamin's proven and probable mineral reserves swelled by 3.5 million ounces since 2020, overshooting the multi-year target of 3.0 million ounces. This increase was primarily driven by an uptick in Sukari reserves and the unveiling of maiden reserves at the Doropo project in Cote d'Ivoire.