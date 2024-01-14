Centamin Discovers Gold Mineralisation in Maiden Exploration in Egypt

In a recent announcement, Centamin, a prominent mining company with key operations in Egypt and Ivory Coast, reported positive outcomes from the initial drilling program on its Eastern Desert Exploration landholding. The exploration activities were performed near the Sukari gold mine, a significant asset for the company.

Encouraging Results from Initial Drilling

The maiden drilling program bore fruit as it yielded gold mineralization in two out of eight drilled targets within the Nugrus block. The highlights of the drill included substantial intercepts at the Little Sukari prospect and the Umm Majal prospect. These promising results have paved the way for Centamin to plan detailed geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys on these two targets during the first half of 2024.

Further Exploration and Consolidation

The company's exploration program encompasses bulk leach extractable gold drainage sampling and generative exploration across all the exploration licenses. The company's aim is to further delve into the potential of these areas and strengthen its position in Egypt, increasingly being recognized as a promising jurisdiction for gold exploration.

The Advantage of Established Presence

Centamin's Chief Executive, Martin Horgan, underscored the company's unique advantage in Egypt due to its established experience and presence in the country. He suggested that the recent drilling outcomes bolster Egypt's burgeoning reputation as an attractive destination for mineral exploration. The company's achievements and future plans are a testament to its commitment to uncovering Egypt's untapped gold potential.