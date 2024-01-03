Celtic Equine Vets Clinches Veterinary Practice of the Year at 2023 Equestrian Business Awards

Celtic Equine Vets, a leading veterinary practice operating in the New Forest area, Minstead, has been distinguished with the prestigious Veterinary Practice of the Year award at the 2023 Equestrian Business Awards. The honor comes in the wake of an overwhelming flood of rave reviews from satisfied clients, leading to the practice’s selection among the esteemed trio of finalists.

Stellar Dedication and Expertise

Helmed by Alan Hough and Laura Moore, the owners underwent exhaustive interviews with awards organizer Katy Wright and independent veterinary judge Andrew Wallace. The award stands as a testament to the team’s unwavering dedication, profound expertise, and commitment to client-focused service. Operating for a commendable 13 years, Celtic Equine Vets has indeed made a mark in the sector.

Innovative On-Site Care and Holistic Approach

The practice boasts state-of-the-art portable veterinary equipment, providing hospital-grade care right on-site. This innovative approach obviates the need for stressful equine transports to clinics for medical procedures. In addition to this, the practice champions a holistic perspective on equine health. This includes the promotion of preventative medicine, offering nutritional and behavioral consultations, and advanced equine dentistry services.

Focus on Mental Well-Being of Veterinarians

Furthermore, Celtic Equine Vets is lauded for its unshakeable commitment to the mental well-being of its veterinarians. The practice ensures a balanced workload, fostering a positive and supportive working environment. The Equestrian Business Awards of 2023 witnessed an impressive spike in nominations, recording 18,870, a significant rise from the nearly 17,000 in the previous year. The award-winning Celtic Equine Vets extends its impeccable services to areas including west Hampshire, south Wiltshire, and parts of Dorset.