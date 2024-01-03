en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Celtic Equine Vets Clinches Veterinary Practice of the Year at 2023 Equestrian Business Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Celtic Equine Vets Clinches Veterinary Practice of the Year at 2023 Equestrian Business Awards

Celtic Equine Vets, a leading veterinary practice operating in the New Forest area, Minstead, has been distinguished with the prestigious Veterinary Practice of the Year award at the 2023 Equestrian Business Awards. The honor comes in the wake of an overwhelming flood of rave reviews from satisfied clients, leading to the practice’s selection among the esteemed trio of finalists.

Stellar Dedication and Expertise

Helmed by Alan Hough and Laura Moore, the owners underwent exhaustive interviews with awards organizer Katy Wright and independent veterinary judge Andrew Wallace. The award stands as a testament to the team’s unwavering dedication, profound expertise, and commitment to client-focused service. Operating for a commendable 13 years, Celtic Equine Vets has indeed made a mark in the sector.

Innovative On-Site Care and Holistic Approach

The practice boasts state-of-the-art portable veterinary equipment, providing hospital-grade care right on-site. This innovative approach obviates the need for stressful equine transports to clinics for medical procedures. In addition to this, the practice champions a holistic perspective on equine health. This includes the promotion of preventative medicine, offering nutritional and behavioral consultations, and advanced equine dentistry services.

Focus on Mental Well-Being of Veterinarians

Furthermore, Celtic Equine Vets is lauded for its unshakeable commitment to the mental well-being of its veterinarians. The practice ensures a balanced workload, fostering a positive and supportive working environment. The Equestrian Business Awards of 2023 witnessed an impressive spike in nominations, recording 18,870, a significant rise from the nearly 17,000 in the previous year. The award-winning Celtic Equine Vets extends its impeccable services to areas including west Hampshire, south Wiltshire, and parts of Dorset.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects

By Salman Akhtar

Cyber Threats Hammering the Construction Industry: A Call for Robust Cybersecurity Measures

By Rizwan Shah

Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation

By Rafia Tasleem

Silynxcom Ltd Prepares for Securities Offering: Files Registration Statement with SEC

By Geeta Pillai

Bonhoeffer Capital Management Discloses Q3 2023 Investment Strategy ...
@Business · 1 min
Bonhoeffer Capital Management Discloses Q3 2023 Investment Strategy ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Power of Long-Term Investment: A Look at Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Power of Long-Term Investment: A Look at Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust
Perfecto Cafe Brews Expansion with Second Location in Vancouver’s West End

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Perfecto Cafe Brews Expansion with Second Location in Vancouver's West End
Institutional Investors and Insiders Hold Majority Stake in Arista Networks, Inc.

By Shivani Chauhan

Institutional Investors and Insiders Hold Majority Stake in Arista Networks, Inc.
MSC Cruises Unveils Global Integrated Marketing Campaign ‘For a Greater Beauty’

By Shivani Chauhan

MSC Cruises Unveils Global Integrated Marketing Campaign 'For a Greater Beauty'
Latest Headlines
World News
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
36 seconds
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
43 seconds
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
1 min
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
1 min
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
1 min
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
2 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
3 mins
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
3 mins
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
3 mins
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app