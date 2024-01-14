en English
Celestica (NYSE:CLS): A Bullish Stock With Growth Potential

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Marking a triumphant trajectory on the stock market graph, diversified industrial firm, Celestica (NYSE:CLS), has been captivating the attention of investors with its potent performance over the past year. The company’s stock has been depicting an assuring bullish trend, refraining from an overbought condition, and preserving a neutral momentum. This exceptionally balanced market behavior has not only vindicated the robustness of Celestica’s financial position but also hinted at the potential for further growth.

Powering Growth Through Diversification

Underpinning Celestica’s solid financial footing is its strategic diversification across various segments. A significant portion of its revenue growth is credited to the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment and the Hyperscalers within the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment. This diversified revenue stream has enabled Celestica to withstand market fluctuations effectively, also serving as a catalyst for its sustained stock performance.

Portfolio Transformation and Future Outlook

In a move that has proven to be a game-changer, Celestica has successfully undergone a portfolio transformation. This strategic shift has not only propelled shareholder gains but also underpinned an optimistic outlook for continuous revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth. In the year 2024, Celestica is aiming for a minimum of 7.5% revenue growth and 14% EPS growth. This ambitious target is backed by historical data showcasing increasing gross and operating margins, a testament to the company’s effective operating leverage.

Buybacks and Valuation

Share buybacks have been another key driver of Celestica’s EPS growth. Despite the stock’s rise, the forward earnings multiple remains at a rather attractive 10.9X. This indicates that the stock could still be undervalued, given the double-digit long-term earnings growth forecast. Corroborating this positive assessment is Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, which gives Celestica a strong buy rating of 4.87 out of 5.00.

While the upcoming earnings report may introduce short-term volatility, the long-term outlook for Celestica remains promising. Considering its sustained performance, strategic diversification, and an optimistic growth forecast, Celestica emerges as a promising contender for investment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

