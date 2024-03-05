Celebrating Excellence: Bath-Brunswick Chamber to Honor Business Leaders at Annual Awards

This Friday marks a significant occasion as eight business leaders are set to be recognized for their exceptional contributions to the region over the past year and throughout their careers. The Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber Annual Awards Night 2024, proudly presented by One River CPAs and Clark Insurance, promises an evening of celebration, honoring individuals and organizations with video presentations and speeches. Scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on March 8 at St. John's Community Center in Brunswick, tickets for this prestigious event are available online at midcoastmaine.com.

Spotlight on Winners: Reform Physical Therapy and Hammond Lumber Company

Jill Partridge's journey with Reform Physical Therapy, crowned the 2024 Small Business of the Year, began in 2016. Transforming the Head-to-Toe Physical Therapy Clinic in Topsham into a brand known for its community engagement, Partridge, alongside early advocate Christiana Monroe, expanded the brand to six additional locations across the state. Meanwhile, Hammond Lumber Company, celebrated as the 2024 Large Business of the Year, continues to embody a deep-seated philosophy of community engagement and support since its inception in 1953. With 22 locations, the company not only supports the DIY dreams of many families but also plays a pivotal role in the state's homebuilding and business expansion efforts.

Community Involvement at Core

Both businesses have shown an unwavering commitment to community involvement. Reform Physical Therapy has actively participated in nearly every chamber program, from hosting Chamber After Hours to engaging in the Midcoast Tree Festival. Similarly, Hammond Lumber Company has made significant contributions to community projects, including volunteering at food banks, soup kitchens, and supporting local school events. Their dedication to community engagement is reflective of their business ethos, contributing significantly to the fabric of Maine.

Reflecting on Contributions and Looking Ahead

The recognition of these businesses at the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber Annual Awards Night 2024 is not just an acknowledgment of their past achievements but a nod to their ongoing impact in the community. As we look forward to the event, it's clear that the legacy of both Reform Physical Therapy and Hammond Lumber Company will continue to inspire and shape the region for years to come. Their stories of resilience, growth, and community engagement serve as a beacon for other businesses, highlighting the importance of staying connected to the community roots that foster success.