CelcomDigi Collaborates with SoftBank and SC-NEX to Propel Digitalisation of Malaysian Enterprises

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
CelcomDigi Collaborates with SoftBank and SC-NEX to Propel Digitalisation of Malaysian Enterprises

Malaysian telecom giant CelcomDigi Bhd has forged a pivotal partnership with Japanese technology powerhouses SoftBank Corp and Sumitomo’s subsidiary SC-NEX. The core aim of this collaboration is to expedite the digital transformation of Malaysian enterprises by integrating Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) solutions into their operations.

Digitalisation Through AI, Robotics, and Analytics

The cornerstone of this partnership is the alliance’s focus on harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and analytics. These technological disciplines are expected to be the driving force behind the development of Agritech and smart city solutions.

Agritech, in this context, implies the advanced application of drones and AI in the agricultural sector. On the other hand, smart city solutions will encompass everything from the creation to the management of buildings.

Benefits of the Partnership

CelcomDigi stands to accrue substantial benefits from the expertise and technological prowess offered by SoftBank and SC-NEX. Datuk Idham Nawawi, the CEO of CelcomDigi, expressed profound optimism regarding the potential of this alliance to revolutionize Malaysian businesses. His vision revolves around supporting their digital transformation and ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

SoftBank’s vice president Kimimasa Kudo drew attention to their advanced smart building solutions, which will be a key component of the partnership. Concurrently, SC-NEX CEO Jun Okawara highlighted their wealth of experience in spearheading innovative initiatives and providing digital transformation services.

Signing the Agreement

The agreement’s signing was officiated in the presence of the Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Both SoftBank and SC-NEX bring a wealth of experience and technology to this partnership. By leveraging these resources, the alliance is poised to significantly contribute to the growth of the industry in Malaysia.

Asia Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

