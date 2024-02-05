Celanese Corp: A Resilient Player in the Basic Materials Sector

In the fast-paced world of Basic Materials sector, Celanese Corp emerges as a significant player, boasting a commendable increase in sales by 10.52% over the past five years. This surge comes despite a decrease in the average yearly earnings per share (EPS) by 43.36%, a testament to the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.

Workforce and Ownership

With a robust workforce of 13,263 employees, the company's stock has garnered substantial attention from investors. The insider ownership sits at a modest 0.46%, while the institutional ownership impressively overshadows it at 105.81%, indicating the trust placed by financial institutions in the company's potential.

Recent Insider Transactions and Predicted Earnings

Recent insider transactions include noteworthy purchases by high-ranking officials. The SVP, EM purchased 2,000 shares at $107.29 each, followed by a buy of 1,008 shares at $101.69 each by the SVP - Acetyls. Wall Street analysts foresee earnings of $55.54 per share for the present fiscal year. However, they project a decrease of 43.36% in the next fiscal year and a potential decline of 3.58% over the successive five years.

Financial Indicators and Stock Volatility

The financial indicators underscore a quick ratio of 0.98, a price to sales ratio of 1.49, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 15.58. The diluted EPS stands at 18.56, with expectations to hit 2.31 in the upcoming quarter and 11.91 in one year. The company's stock has seen reduced volatility lately, with a historical volatility of 23.22% over the past 14 days compared to 27.80% over the past 100 days. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.00, while the 200-day moving average rests at $124.37.

The company's market capitalization stands at an impressive 16.00 billion, with total sales hitting the 9,673 M mark and income reaching 1,894 M. The latest quarter income was a hefty 2,723 M, while the last quarter net income was reported at 951,000 K. With these figures, Celanese Corp continues to hold a significant position in the Basic Materials sector, reflecting resilience in the face of changing market dynamics.