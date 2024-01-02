en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cel-Sci Corp.’s Stock Dip: An In-Depth Analysis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Cel-Sci Corp.’s Stock Dip: An In-Depth Analysis

In a notable development on December 29, 2024, Biotechnology industry’s Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) saw a dip in its stock price. Opening at $2.80, the stock closed at $2.84, after oscillating throughout the trading day. The stock’s 52-week range has wavered between $1.04 and $3.33, reflecting the volatility inherent in the healthcare sector.

Five-Year Performance Analysis

Scrutinizing the company’s performance over five years reveals a -16.43% drop in yearbook sales and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) decline of -36.99%. The company’s float is currently at $48.26 million with outstanding shares amounting to $49.98 million. Insider ownership is pegged at 3.43%, with institutional ownership at a slightly higher 11.60%.

Quarterly Report and Future Projections

The latest quarterly report, issued on September 29, 2023, presented a loss of -$0.16 per share, an improvement on the projected loss of $0.26 per share. However, the company registered a return on equity of -19.55% and a negative return on equity of -141.89%. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of 0 for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Stock Performance and Volatility

The stock’s quick ratio stood at 0.84, with a trailing twelve-month diluted EPS of -$0.73, and a projection of -$0.65 for the next year. The stock’s volume showed an uptick over the last five days compared to the previous year, and its stochastic %D was 47.22%. The historical volatility of the stock was 68.25% over the past 14 days, significantly less than the 124.71% volatility witnessed over the past 100 days. The moving averages for the stock were $2.32 for the 50-day and $2.04 for the 200-day period. Resistance and support levels were marked at various price points, with the first resistance at $2.82 and the first support at $2.66.

Financial Snapshot

With a market capitalization of $135.95 million, Cel-Sci Corp. reported annual sales of 0 K and an annual income of -32,190 K. The sales for the previous quarter were 0 K, with a quarterly income of -7,630 K.

In the wake of recent FDA approval for Sickle Cell Disease, gene editing therapies have taken a significant leap forward. However, 2024 seems fraught with complex and expensive challenges for Cel-Sci Corp., including the need for specialized treatment centers, financial roadblocks, and potential long-term safety and efficacy concerns. Despite the financial stability offered by CRISPR, TD Cowen’s downgraded rating and doubts about market penetration and competition from bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia necessitate a cautious investment approach. Regardless of high market expectations and tangible operational hurdles, Cel-Sci Corp. has received a consensus rating of Buy with a predicted upside of 267.6% from its current price of 2.72. This is coupled with the fact that the company’s stock performance has seen an increase of 0.0% since the onset of 2024. The company’s lead investigational immunotherapy, Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Cel-Sci Corp. is also in the process of developing other LEAPS-based product candidates for treating rheumatoid arthritis disease.

0
Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fintech Firms Target Fixed Income Markets Amid High Yields

By Salman Akhtar

NRx Pharmaceuticals Outlines Strategy to Meet Nasdaq Market Requirements

By BNN Correspondents

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Discloses Total Voting Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Vale Commits to Full Reparation of Dam Collapse Damage in Brumadinho

By Saboor Bayat

Pritish Mahadik on Modern Marketing: Data, Creativity, and Technology ...
@Business · 1 min
Pritish Mahadik on Modern Marketing: Data, Creativity, and Technology ...
heart comment 0
Dish Network Corp: A Look at the Stock’s Performance and Future

By Salman Khan

Dish Network Corp: A Look at the Stock's Performance and Future
Bangladesh Elections Cast Shadow on India-Bangladesh Trade

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Elections Cast Shadow on India-Bangladesh Trade
Esconet Technologies Sets Course for IPO; Files Draft Papers with SEBI

By Rafia Tasleem

Esconet Technologies Sets Course for IPO; Files Draft Papers with SEBI
Panthera Resources PLC Takes Legal Action Against India Over Bhukia Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Panthera Resources PLC Takes Legal Action Against India Over Bhukia Project
Latest Headlines
World News
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
12 seconds
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
55 seconds
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
55 seconds
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
1 min
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
1 min
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
1 min
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
1 min
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
2 mins
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
2 mins
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
57 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app