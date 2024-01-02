Cel-Sci Corp.’s Stock Dip: An In-Depth Analysis

In a notable development on December 29, 2024, Biotechnology industry’s Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) saw a dip in its stock price. Opening at $2.80, the stock closed at $2.84, after oscillating throughout the trading day. The stock’s 52-week range has wavered between $1.04 and $3.33, reflecting the volatility inherent in the healthcare sector.

Five-Year Performance Analysis

Scrutinizing the company’s performance over five years reveals a -16.43% drop in yearbook sales and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) decline of -36.99%. The company’s float is currently at $48.26 million with outstanding shares amounting to $49.98 million. Insider ownership is pegged at 3.43%, with institutional ownership at a slightly higher 11.60%.

Quarterly Report and Future Projections

The latest quarterly report, issued on September 29, 2023, presented a loss of -$0.16 per share, an improvement on the projected loss of $0.26 per share. However, the company registered a return on equity of -19.55% and a negative return on equity of -141.89%. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of 0 for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Stock Performance and Volatility

The stock’s quick ratio stood at 0.84, with a trailing twelve-month diluted EPS of -$0.73, and a projection of -$0.65 for the next year. The stock’s volume showed an uptick over the last five days compared to the previous year, and its stochastic %D was 47.22%. The historical volatility of the stock was 68.25% over the past 14 days, significantly less than the 124.71% volatility witnessed over the past 100 days. The moving averages for the stock were $2.32 for the 50-day and $2.04 for the 200-day period. Resistance and support levels were marked at various price points, with the first resistance at $2.82 and the first support at $2.66.

Financial Snapshot

With a market capitalization of $135.95 million, Cel-Sci Corp. reported annual sales of 0 K and an annual income of -32,190 K. The sales for the previous quarter were 0 K, with a quarterly income of -7,630 K.

In the wake of recent FDA approval for Sickle Cell Disease, gene editing therapies have taken a significant leap forward. However, 2024 seems fraught with complex and expensive challenges for Cel-Sci Corp., including the need for specialized treatment centers, financial roadblocks, and potential long-term safety and efficacy concerns. Despite the financial stability offered by CRISPR, TD Cowen’s downgraded rating and doubts about market penetration and competition from bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia necessitate a cautious investment approach. Regardless of high market expectations and tangible operational hurdles, Cel-Sci Corp. has received a consensus rating of Buy with a predicted upside of 267.6% from its current price of 2.72. This is coupled with the fact that the company’s stock performance has seen an increase of 0.0% since the onset of 2024. The company’s lead investigational immunotherapy, Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Cel-Sci Corp. is also in the process of developing other LEAPS-based product candidates for treating rheumatoid arthritis disease.