Cebu City Vice Mayor Advocates for Investment in Emerging Creative Sector

In a recent webinar organized by Unido ITPO Tokyo, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia called upon investors to explore the burgeoning opportunities within Cebu's creative sector. Highlighting the city's plans to establish a Creative District, Garcia emphasized Cebu's potential as a thriving hub for film, production, and animation industries.

Unlocking Cebu's Creative Potential

During the webinar, Garcia outlined the city government's vision for a Creative District located at the North Reclamation Area, designed to serve as a central hub for various creative endeavors. Despite being in the planning phase, with the land already identified, the initiative seeks private sector engagement for infrastructure development. Garcia stressed the importance of office spaces and studios, crucial for the district's success, encouraging a public-private partnership model for investment.

Engaging Investors and the Private Sector

Garcia acknowledged the need for a stronger push from the private and business sectors to attract a pool of investors willing to partner with the Cebu City Government. He revealed the city's strategy to broaden investor engagement, including hosting a Creative Summit in 2024 aimed at showcasing Cebu's assets to potential investors. Additionally, Garcia highlighted Cebu's appeal to international filmmakers, citing the American TV series "Almost Paradise" as an example of the city's capability to support high-profile productions.

Economic Impact and Future Prospects

The establishment of the Creative District in Cebu City is seen as a significant step toward enhancing the Philippines' position in the global creative economy. With the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector contributing P52.8 billion in Gross Value-Added to the country's economy in the third quarter of 2023, Garcia's initiative aims to leverage Cebu's unique offerings to promote local talent and attract international attention. The development of the Creative District promises to position Cebu as a leading creative entertainment hub in the Philippines, fostering pride among Cebuanos and generating economic growth.