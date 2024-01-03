en English
Business

CEAT Kelani Holdings Steps Toward Sustainability with a Rs 475.97m Solar Power Plant

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
In a significant stride towards sustainable practices, CEAT Kelani Holdings, a premier tyre manufacturer in Sri Lanka, has completed a Rs 475.97 million solar power plant on its Kelaniya complex rooftop. The 2.4 MW photovoltaic panel solar power plant, an initiative towards renewable energy, was installed by Regen Renewables (Pvt) Ltd. and commenced operations in December 2023.

Rewiring Energy Consumption

The solar power plant, spanning an area of 295,200 square feet, is projected to produce 59.61 GWh of electricity during its functional period. This substantial production will offset approximately 21% of the company’s electricity consumption from the national grid, translating into a reduction of 42,326 tons of CO2 emissions. This green initiative marks a notable achievement in CEAT’s overarching goal of reducing the carbon footprint of its operations.

A Cost-Effective Move

The investment, which encompasses the cost of solar panels, inverters, walkways, cleaning systems, and connection to the Ceylon Electricity Board grid, is anticipated to significantly decrease CEAT’s electricity expenses. Currently, these expenses account for around 13% of the company’s total production costs, and the solar power plant promises to bring substantial relief in this aspect.

Continuing a Legacy of Investment

CEAT Kelani, renowned as a potent India-Sri Lanka joint venture in the manufacturing sector, carries a legacy of considerable investment in the country. The company, which exports around 20% of its production to 16 countries, has made investments exceeding Rs 8.5 billion in the past decade. This solar power plant initiative further cements CEAT Kelani’s commitment to the Sri Lankan economy and its dedication to sustainable practices.

Business Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

