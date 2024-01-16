CData Identifies Data Connectivity as Critical Missing Link in IT

In a landscape dominated by data, CData's report 'Data Connectivity: The Missing Link for IT' unfolds a sobering reality. The report, based on a survey involving 550 Operations and IT decision-makers from organizations with a workforce exceeding 200, reveals that many organizations are merely 'data-loaded' instead of being 'data-driven.'

Unveiling the Data Management Challenges

The report underscores the challenges that IT departments grapple with in providing timely data access while balancing security and governance. Organizations today manage a daunting range of data sources, from dozens to hundreds, leading to an overwhelming number of data requests. The IT departments, strained under this load, struggle to meet the rising demand. This scenario underscores a glaring gap in the way organizations manage data.

Turning Data Load into a Driving Force

Despite the challenges, CData's report doesn't stop at diagnosing the problem but also offers a potential solution. It suggests that flexible and secure data connectivity solutions, such as modern cloud-based data virtualization, can alleviate the IT departments' burden. These solutions can empower employees with the necessary data access, enabling them to make more impactful, data-driven decisions.

Amit Sharma on the Importance of Data Connectivity Solutions

Amit Sharma, the Co-founder and CEO of CData, emphasizes the significance of such solutions. He believes that they are instrumental in helping IT departments cope with the increasing demand for data access, thereby transforming organizations from being 'data-loaded' to 'data-driven'.

Although the report aligns with CData's platform offerings and lacks industry and country specifics about survey respondents, its findings remain insightful. The report concludes with insights into the benefits of cloud-based data visualization solutions, asserting that platforms like CData's could potentially transform data load into a driving force for business success.