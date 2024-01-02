en English
Business

CCPC’s Rigorous Scrutiny of Mergers in 2023 Signals Strong Consumer Protection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
In a year of constant flux and economic upheaval, 2023 marked a surge in business consolidations, with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) being notified of 68 proposed mergers. The commission issued decisions on 66 of these proposed mergers, demonstrating the scale of corporate restructuring across industries. A significant share of these notifications, nearly a quarter, emerged from the professional services and retail sectors, reflecting the tectonic shifts happening within these industries.

Increased Scrutiny and Protection of Consumer Interests

Interestingly, the CCPC initiated further inquiries into over a fifth of the proposed mergers. This increased scrutiny is indicative of the rigorous examination these business consolidations are undergoing to ensure they conform to competition laws and don’t compromise consumer interests. The CCPC’s role in evaluating and approving mergers has become more crucial than ever in maintaining a healthy and competitive market environment, curbing monopolies, and safeguarding consumer rights.

Highlighting Major Mergers and Acquisitions

Several significant mergers and acquisitions marked the year. Academic Partnerships’ acquisition of Wiley University Services aimed to expand access to quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education. Amplix, under Gemspring Capital, bought the majority of Go2 Communications’ assets, thus expanding its reach in providing strategic technology advisory services. A notable addition to the corporate landscape was Arlene J. Ortiz-Leytte, who joined Kramer Levin as a partner after a stint at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Biopharma Industry Sees Big-Ticket Acquisitions

The biopharma industry ended the year with large-scale acquisitions in the oncology, autoimmune diseases, radiopharmaceuticals, and point-of-care diagnostics spaces. Significant deals included AstraZeneca’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies, BMS’s $4.1 billion purchase of RayzeBio, and Roche’s $295 million deal for certain companies under the LumiraDx group. These acquisitions signal an uptick in opportunities in the areas of oncology, immunology, weight loss, and cardiovascular diseases, potentially returning deal-making value and volume to pre-pandemic levels.

Importance of IT Due Diligence in Mergers

The year also saw an emphasis on the critical role of IT due diligence in the M&A process. This included risk mitigation, accurate valuation, strategic alignment, and post-merger integration. Rev1 Energy’s acquisition of Engineered Electrical Services underscored this trend, expanding its integrated services approach, and solidifying its position in the energy industry.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

