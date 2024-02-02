Cboe Global Markets Reports Record Full Year Financial Results; Sets Growth Targets for 2024

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (Cboe) has unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year, demonstrating significant growth. The company reported a 33 percent increase in diluted EPS for the quarter, reaching $1.98, and a record full-year diluted EPS of $7.13, marking a 226 percent increase. Adjusted diluted EPS also witnessed growth, with a 14 percent rise for the quarter and a 13 percent rise for the full year.

Record Revenue and Future Projections

Cboe reported record net revenue for both the quarter ($499.0 million, up 9 percent) and the full year ($1.9 billion, up 10 percent). The company has set a 2024 organic total net revenue growth target of 5 to 7 percent and a Data and Access Solutions organic net revenue growth target of 7 to 10 percent. Furthermore, Cboe provided adjusted operating expense guidance for 2024, projecting expenses between $798 to $808 million to support its long-term growth.

Leadership's Outlook

CEO Fredric Tomczyk expressed satisfaction with the strong revenue growth and financial results. He attributed the success to the Derivatives and Data and Access Solutions categories and strategic initiatives that position the company well for 2024. EVP, CFO, and CAO Jill Griebenow highlighted strong derivative trends and solid growth in Data and Access Solutions, even in a challenging volume environment for global cash equity markets.

Expectations for 2024

The company anticipates disciplined expense management and solid revenue growth for 2024, aiming to deliver durable returns for shareholders. Despite the lack of growth in the most recent quarter and a decline in net income and EPS over the past year, the company's strong performance leading up to the earnings release and its future projections indicate a potential turnaround.