Cathay Pacific Urged to Offer Discounts After Profit Surge, Public Bailout During COVID-19

Hong Kong's leading airline, Cathay Pacific, has come under pressure from lawmakers and industry stakeholders to offer discounts and promotions to residents and tourists after reporting substantial profits following a government-funded bailout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics argue that the airline, having benefited from public funds, should now reciprocate by aiding in the economic recovery of the city's tourism sector and making travel more affordable.

Public Expectations Versus Corporate Responsibility

After a multibillion-dollar bailout plan saved Cathay Pacific during the travel downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the airline returned to profitability as global travel demand rebounded.

Lawmaker Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung and others assert that Cathay should offer concessions like ticket discounts or rebates as a form of giving back to the community that supported it through tough times. Meanwhile, the airline's flight cancellations and high ticket prices have drawn criticism, underscoring a perceived decline in service quality amidst recovery.

Stakeholders from the tourism and aviation sectors have proposed various strategies for Cathay to contribute to Hong Kong's economic revival. Suggestions include offering promotional packages in partnership with hotels and travel agents, and restoring flight capacity by hiring sufficient aircrew. These measures aim not only to attract more visitors to Hong Kong but also to assist in the recovery of the city's tourism industry, which has been slower than expected.

Debates on Airfare Reduction and Service Improvement

While some argue for Cathay to lower its airfares as a direct way to give back to the community and boost tourism, others, like Exco convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, believe the airline should focus on improving service quality and operation efficiency to fulfill its social responsibilities. The debate reflects broader concerns over the balance between corporate profitability, social responsibility, and the role of government in supporting the public interest.

The discussion around Cathay Pacific's response to its post-pandemic recovery highlights the complex interplay between government intervention, corporate accountability, and public expectations in the wake of a global crisis. As Cathay navigates its path forward, the choices it makes may set precedents for how businesses contribute to societal and economic recovery efforts in times of collective hardship.