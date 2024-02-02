Catalonia Grapples with Historic Drought: A Wake-Up Call for Change

Spain's eastern region, Catalonia, is grappling with the harshest drought in its recorded history, pushing authorities to implement stringent water consumption restrictions. These measures include curbs on activities such as car washing and swimming pool filling, which consume substantial amounts of water.

Catalonia's Historic Drought

The Catalan government has pronounced a state of emergency as water reserves plunge below 16%, impacting six million inhabitants. The severe drought has given rise to a grim spectacle of old submerged infrastructures reemerging due to the receding water levels. The government's chief has termed this the worst drought in the past century, with fears of conditions worsening.

Such restrictions have also been expanded to Barcelona, with a 20% cut in agricultural irrigation and limitations on car washing. Plans to decrease water pressure have been put on hold as residents are already adhering to the daily consumption limit. However, the situation is further complicated by the high water consumption of tourists.

Small towns and villages across Catalonia are struggling to secure drinkable water, and experts are concerned about the detrimental impact on the rural economy due to slashed water allocations for crop irrigation and livestock.

The Bigger Picture

The drought is not exclusive to Catalonia. Other regions in Spain are also feeling the effects, with implications for olive and grape harvests and the tourism industry. The scenario is worsened by lower-than-average rainfall over the last three years. If the drought continues, the outcomes could be disastrous.

Addressing the Water Crisis

The Catalan government has imposed a state of emergency in 200 municipalities in the Barcelona metropolitan area and some parts of Girona due to the persistent drought. Water consumption in these areas is now capped at 200 liters per person daily, while agricultural businesses must curb their use by 80%, and industry by 25%.

Commentators are calling for far-reaching, coordinated measures to tackle the water crisis. The issue of water shortages is also being spotlighted as an urgent call for the country and its regions to work together as a united national entity. There are demands for a structural change to prioritize land use in a region vulnerable to the fallout of climate change.