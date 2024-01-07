Castrol Celebrates 125 Years with Strategic Shift towards Electric Vehicle Market

Marking a significant milestone in its history, lubricants company Castrol is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a strategic shift towards the burgeoning Electric Vehicle (EV) market. The company has introduced a new suite of products, Castrol ON EV Fluids, which includes specialised EV transmission and thermal fluids, as well as EV-specific greases.

Expanding Horizons While Preserving Core

While the EV market is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, Castrol acknowledges that the demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and hybrids will continue for many years to come. In this light, the company’s strategy is to cater to both sectors, offering innovative and reliable solutions to a broad range of customers.

Complementing this expansion into new markets, Castrol is also exploring the concept of ‘circular’ products. This approach involves reusing base oils in lubricants to enhance sustainability. A testament to this initiative was the testing of a circular transmission fluid in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E race cars at the Monaco E-Prix event in 2023.

Onward, Upward, Forward: A Strategic Vision for the Future

To encapsulate its forward-thinking approach, Castrol has unveiled a new strategic vision, aptly named ‘Onward, Upward, Forward’. This strategy, symbolised by a 125-year commemorative logo, aims to bolster existing areas of business while seeking out fresh prospects.

According to CEO Michelle Jou, Castrol’s plan involves expanding its core business, offering more sustainable solutions, and exploring untapped opportunities beyond lubricants. The ‘Upward’ component of the strategy pertains to supporting industrial customers across multiple sectors – including automotive, machinery manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, and wind – by enhancing efficiency, productivity, and circularity.

Partnership with SKF: Oil as a Service

As part of its future-focused strategy, Castrol has entered into a partnership with SKF to offer ‘oil as a service’ in the metal-working industry. This innovative service allows for the re-use of lubricant fluid, which not only reduces consumption but also improves machine performance – a forward-thinking solution that aligns perfectly with Castrol’s sustainability and efficiency goals.