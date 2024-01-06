Castletown Commissioners Plan to Boost Town’s Appeal and Economy

Castletown, an idyllic, historic town known for its charm and tranquility, is set to be transformed into a bustling hub for both residents and visitors. The Castletown Commissioners, the town’s administrative authority, have set their sights on bolstering the town’s appeal and economy in the coming year. Taking cues from the successful events of 2023, they seek to permanently close Market Square to traffic and host a series of live events, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere.

Embracing Change: A Closed Market Square

The Commissioners have submitted a proposal to the Department of Infrastructure for the permanent closure of Market Square to vehicular traffic. The move comes after the authority received an overwhelmingly positive response from the town’s residents and visitors following temporary closure of the square in 2023. This initiative allowed for the live screening of sporting events, transforming the square into a communal space filled with cheer and camaraderie.

Sporting Events: The Catalyst of Community Spirit

These live events served as a rallying point for the community, fostering a sense of unity and shared celebration. It’s this spirit that the Commissioners hope to cultivate on a more permanent basis, with plans to host more such events throughout the year. From cheering for their favorite teams to sharing in the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, these events promise to bring the town’s residents closer together.

Fuelling Economic Growth: The Emergence of New Businesses

Alongside these community-centric initiatives, the Commissioners are also looking forward to the establishment of new businesses in the town. Jamie Horton, the Chair of the authority, expressed his enthusiasm for this development. It’s expected that the arrival of new businesses will not only diversify the town’s economic portfolio but also contribute to its vibrancy, creating a more dynamic and prosperous Castletown.