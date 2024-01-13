en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Castlebar’s Step Towards Urban Regeneration: Café Nero to Replace Historic Newspaper Office

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Castlebar’s Step Towards Urban Regeneration: Café Nero to Replace Historic Newspaper Office

Construction has begun in the quaint town of Castlebar, nestled in the heart of County Mayo, Ireland. The former premises of The Connaught Telegraph on Cavendish Lane are being transformed into a modern café, set to be the latest addition to the Café Nero chain. This development is expected to provide a much-needed commercial uplift to the narrow, history-laden street.

A New Chapter for Cavendish Lane

The café, with a proposed seating capacity of 44 customers, is more than just a new business venture. It represents a blending of new opportunities with the historical significance of the location. The property once housed The Connaught Telegraph, a newspaper office, deeply rooted in the town’s historical narrative. This café is not just a physical transformation of the premises but a symbol of urban regeneration and economic growth in smaller town centers.

The Ripple Effect: Economic Upliftment and Job Creation

With the establishment of this café, approximately five new job opportunities are anticipated to be created. The café’s arrival is expected to stimulate economic activity in the area, and its success could potentially attract more businesses to invest in Castlebar, contributing to the town’s overall economic development.

Urban Regeneration and Economic Growth

The transformation of the former newspaper office into a café comes during a time when the importance of town center regeneration is being critically discussed. Independent candidate Harry Barrett recently criticized the Castlebar Municipal District’s ‘total incompetence’ for failing to produce a proper local area plan and the lack of thought put into regenerating the town center. This development could be seen as a counterpoint to Barrett’s criticism, demonstrating a commitment to revitalizing Castlebar’s town center.

As Castlebar commences this new chapter, other towns, like Longford, face bureaucratic red tape and delays in their regeneration blueprints. Longford’s former Connolly Barracks, an 18-acre site closed since 2009, is a prime example of potential waiting to be unlocked. The site’s revitalization could indeed mirror the positive changes in Castlebar, should council bosses heed the lessons from Ballina’s former military barracks remodelled into an Innovation Quarter.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
58 seconds ago
Economist Lauds Philippine Economy Under Marcos Jr.'s Administration
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic management of the Philippines has earned accolades from economist Victor Abola, who lauds the administration’s strategic focus on utilities, infrastructure, and agriculture. Key to this strategy is the progressing construction of the Kaliwa Dam, a water project expected to provide 600 million liters of water daily once fully operational by
Economist Lauds Philippine Economy Under Marcos Jr.'s Administration
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
2 mins ago
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
OFWs in Las Piñas Complain Against Cargo Forwarding Company Over Balikbayan Boxes
2 mins ago
OFWs in Las Piñas Complain Against Cargo Forwarding Company Over Balikbayan Boxes
Scott Hayward of Tupelo Music Hall Honored Among Top 200 New Hampshire Business Owners
1 min ago
Scott Hayward of Tupelo Music Hall Honored Among Top 200 New Hampshire Business Owners
IPTV: Revolutionizing Television Broadcasting in the Digital Age
1 min ago
IPTV: Revolutionizing Television Broadcasting in the Digital Age
Climate Change and the Insurance Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat
1 min ago
Climate Change and the Insurance Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
2 mins
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
2 mins
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
2 mins
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
2 mins
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
3 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
4 mins
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
7 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
38 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app