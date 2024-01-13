Casper Unveils Innovative Store Design in Costa Mesa

Emphasizing product innovation and experience-based retail, Casper, the renowned mattress and sleep products company, has rolled out an innovatively designed store in Costa Mesa, California. The store, an embodiment of the company’s dedication to addressing common sleep issues like feel, support, and temperature management, is not your typical retail outlet.

Revolutionizing the Sleep Retail Experience

The new store introduces pioneering elements such as a ‘Snooze Bar’ where customers receive personalized recommendations from ‘sleep specialists.’ It also features a dedicated ‘Pillow Lab’ allowing customers to test the products before making a purchase. Adding to the immersive shopping experience is the provision of bedroom design services and a ‘bunkhouse getaway’ designed exclusively for children.

Casper’s Strategic Shift

The unveiling of this store marks a significant shift in Casper’s strategy. Once a direct-to-consumer startup with rapid growth, Casper envisioned becoming ‘the Nike of Sleep.’ It expanded into adjacent sleep products and went public but struggled to profit in the public market. Now, under the leadership of President and CEO Emilie Arel, Casper operates as a private company and has returned to its core – being a mattress retailer. The focus is now on showcasing product expertise rather than relying solely on online marketing.

The Future of Casper

This revamped store in Costa Mesa is a test run for the new concept, with potential expansion to other locations if successful. Casper, currently operating 66 retail stores, plans to open 7 to 10 new stores this year. The company’s strategy includes not just enhancing its retail experience, but also expanding its wholesale business to ensure its products are available wherever consumers prefer to shop. The new store design, inspired by the innovative Casper Labs, is a testament to Casper’s commitment to revolutionizing the sleep retail industry.