Carta in Crisis as Ex-CTO Files Countersuit Amid a Series of Legal Challenges

Financial technology firm, Carta, is grappling with a series of crises, including a lawsuit from its ex-chief technology officer (CTO), Jerry Talton.

A recent escalation in internal strife saw Talton filing a countersuit in Manhattan federal court against the company and its CEO, Henry Ward. Talton’s allegations against Ward are grave, including the misuse of Carta resources and charges of discrimination within the company. This countersuit follows a preceding lawsuit by Carta against Talton, accusing him of covertly recording discussions with executives.

Carta Under Fire

Carta has faced increased scrutiny after a customer alleged that the company misused investor data to boost its secondary markets division, prompting negative responses within the tech community. In response, Carta’s CEO issued an apology and announced the company’s withdrawal from the secondary stock sale business, labeling it as his ‘greatest failure.’

Legal Troubles for Carta

This string of incidents is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Carta. The company previously faced a 2020 lawsuit citing unequal pay for women and another suit asserting sexual harassment and hostile treatment towards an executive who reported it. The company, valued at $7.4 billion, has remained silent on Talton’s recent lawsuit.

Workplace Culture and Ethics in Tech

This case is one of many that underscore the ongoing issues within Carta, set against wider conversations about workplace culture and ethics in the tech industry.