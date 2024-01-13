en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Carta in Crisis as Ex-CTO Files Countersuit Amid a Series of Legal Challenges

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Carta in Crisis as Ex-CTO Files Countersuit Amid a Series of Legal Challenges

Financial technology firm, Carta, is grappling with a series of crises, including a lawsuit from its ex-chief technology officer (CTO), Jerry Talton.

A recent escalation in internal strife saw Talton filing a countersuit in Manhattan federal court against the company and its CEO, Henry Ward. Talton’s allegations against Ward are grave, including the misuse of Carta resources and charges of discrimination within the company. This countersuit follows a preceding lawsuit by Carta against Talton, accusing him of covertly recording discussions with executives.

Carta Under Fire

Carta has faced increased scrutiny after a customer alleged that the company misused investor data to boost its secondary markets division, prompting negative responses within the tech community. In response, Carta’s CEO issued an apology and announced the company’s withdrawal from the secondary stock sale business, labeling it as his ‘greatest failure.’

Legal Troubles for Carta

This string of incidents is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Carta. The company previously faced a 2020 lawsuit citing unequal pay for women and another suit asserting sexual harassment and hostile treatment towards an executive who reported it. The company, valued at $7.4 billion, has remained silent on Talton’s recent lawsuit.

Workplace Culture and Ethics in Tech

This case is one of many that underscore the ongoing issues within Carta, set against wider conversations about workplace culture and ethics in the tech industry.

0
Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
In a late December enforcement action, Indian authorities targeted foreign cryptocurrency exchanges operating within their borders without local registration and compliance with anti-money laundering provisions. This move, marked by a compliance notice issued to nine offshore platforms, has dramatically reshaped India’s cryptocurrency exchange landscape. Platforms like Binance, previously flourishing in the Indian market, bore the
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
Kenyan Government Spurs Industrial Growth with Green Energy and Investment Attraction
9 mins ago
Kenyan Government Spurs Industrial Growth with Green Energy and Investment Attraction
Anticipating Market Direction: Key Earnings Reports on the Horizon
12 mins ago
Anticipating Market Direction: Key Earnings Reports on the Horizon
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching's Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore
1 min ago
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching's Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era
6 mins ago
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era
Fiserv Takes Strategic Leap to Become a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank
8 mins ago
Fiserv Takes Strategic Leap to Become a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank
Latest Headlines
World News
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
20 seconds
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
32 seconds
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
Inside Novak Djokovic's Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success
46 seconds
Inside Novak Djokovic's Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
1 min
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
Senator Lankford's Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal
3 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal
Brooklyn Nets Face Pivotal Decision as Nic Claxton Nears Free Agency
3 mins
Brooklyn Nets Face Pivotal Decision as Nic Claxton Nears Free Agency
Florida Governor's Presidential Campaign: A Tale of Struggle and Ambition
4 mins
Florida Governor's Presidential Campaign: A Tale of Struggle and Ambition
Taiwan Re-elects Ruling Party, Rejects China's Unification Efforts
4 mins
Taiwan Re-elects Ruling Party, Rejects China's Unification Efforts
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
7 mins
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
36 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app