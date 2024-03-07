Carmila Board of Directors Undergoes Significant Changes, Enhances Gender Equality

Recent strategic shifts within Carmila's Board of Directors signal a new era for the commercial property giant, with notable changes in leadership and a strong commitment to gender equality. Caroline Dassié's remarkable ascent within the retail and commercial property sectors culminates in her latest appointment, alongside the decision not to renew Laurent Luccioni's directorship, paving the way for a reshaped board that reflects modern governance ideals.

Strategic Leadership Reshuffle

Caroline Dassié's journey through the ranks of France's retail landscape has been nothing short of impressive. Starting her career in 1994, Dassié has traversed various significant roles, from sales and marketing at Danone to executive positions at Carrefour France, before her latest appointment within Carmila. On the other side, the Board's decision not to extend Laurent Luccioni's term as Director marks a pivotal moment, setting the stage for a refreshed leadership dynamic.

Embracing Gender Equality and Independent Governance

Subject to the approval at the forthcoming General Meeting of Shareholders, Carmila's board composition is set to embody progressive governance standards. With 50% female representation and over half being independent directors, Carmila is positioning itself as a leader in corporate governance within the European commercial property sector. This strategic alignment not only enhances Carmila's corporate image but also aligns with broader societal values advocating for gender equality and independent oversight.

Carmila's Market Position and Forward Outlook

As Europe's third-largest listed owner of commercial property, Carmila's portfolio boasts an impressive valuation of €5.9 billion as of the end of 2023. The company's strategic focus on shopping centres adjacent to Carrefour hypermarkets in key European markets has solidified its leadership position. Amidst these strategic leadership and governance changes, Carmila remains forward-looking, driven by a clear vision underpinned by robust management and a forward-thinking board.

The reshaping of Carmila's Board of Directors not only marks a significant milestone in its governance but also reflects a broader shift towards more inclusive and diverse corporate leadership structures. As Carmila continues to navigate the complexities of the commercial property market, its commitment to gender equality and strategic leadership renewal sets a commendable precedent for others in the industry.