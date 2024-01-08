Caricom States Unveil Plan for Regional Shipping Service to Boost Trade and Integration

Caribbean Community (Caricom) member states Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago have announced plans to establish a regional shipping service. The move is viewed as a crucial step towards enhancing trade and fostering integration among these countries. The proposed maritime connectivity is not just an economic initiative—it also serves to strengthen cultural ties, echoing the maritime traditions of the region’s First Peoples who established their civilizations through sea travel.

Historical Success of Maritime Connectivity

Historical precedents, such as the success of the MV Maple and Palm and the West Indian Shipping Corporation (WISCO), demonstrate how maritime connectivity previously bolstered trade in the region. However, the current plan aims to overcome modern challenges that these past ventures did not face, such as unreliable international shipping that affects the transport of essential goods, including food.

Regional Shipping: An Alternative to Airlines

By endorsing regional agricultural and industrial production, the new shipping service is anticipated to provide a viable alternative to the struggling regional airline industry. It is poised to strengthen the common market amid global supply chain disruptions, especially considering the current economic climate. This initiative underlines the importance of a reliable and efficient sea transport system, with advancements in technology offering potential solutions to past weaknesses.

A Call to Action

Guyana’s President, Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s call to action underscores the urgency and potential for this initiative’s expansion. As the regional shipping service is expected to open up substantial opportunities, it is seen as a welcome move towards the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME). This plan presents a solution to intra-regional transportation issues and aims to boost the movement of goods and services within the Caricom region, reducing regional travel expenses and potentially aiding individuals who find air travel costly.