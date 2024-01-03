en English
Business

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC Boosts Board with High-Profile Appointments

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Cargills (Ceylon) PLC Boosts Board with High-Profile Appointments

In a strategic move to bolster its corporate leadership, Sri Lanka’s leading company, Cargills (Ceylon) PLC, has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Dushni Weerakoon and Ganesan Ampalavanar. Their addition is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective and contribute significantly to Cargills’ strategic direction in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, as well as to the national economy.

Dushni Weerakoon: A Luminary in Public Policy and Economics

Dushni Weerakoon, a renowned economist, joins the board as an Independent, Non-Executive Director. Weerakoon currently serves as the Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka (IPS). She also holds crucial positions as a member of the Monetary Policy Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and a Director on the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

Academically, Weerakoon is an alumnus of Queen’s University of Belfast, where she bagged a BSc in Economics with First Class Honours. She further pursued an MA and PhD in Economics from the University of Manchester. Her impressive portfolio and academic background are expected to bring a wealth of experience in public policy and economics to Cargills.

Ganesan Ampalavanar: A Veteran in Global Management

Ganesan Ampalavanar, who has enjoyed a fruitful career spanning 32 years at Nestle, has been appointed as a Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director. His professional journey includes CEO roles at Nestle Indonesia, Nestle Vietnam, and Nestle Lanka.

Ampalavanar’s educational credentials include a degree in Management (Accounting & Finance) from the University of Science, Malaysia, supplemented with advanced programs from the London Business School and the International Institute of Management Development. His extensive experience in global management is anticipated to be invaluable to Cargills.

Strategic Growth and National Economy

The newly appointed directors are expected to play a pivotal role in Cargills’ strategic growth in the FMCG sector. Their combined expertise in economics, public policy, and global management is likely to stimulate innovation and drive sustainable growth. Furthermore, their experience is expected to contribute to the advancement of the national economy of Sri Lanka, setting new standards in corporate leadership.

Business Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

